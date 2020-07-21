Coca-Cola’s soft drinks sales fizzle as lockdown hits demand in India

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Beverage major Coca-Cola on Tuesday said that decline in consolidated soft drink sales volumes in the second quarter ended June 26, was led by regions such as India.
The country went into a nationwide lockdown impacting demand and trade channels in late March and has been gradually moving towards unlocking markets and sales channels since June. India is the fifth largest market for the beverage major globally.
“Soft drinks declined 12 per cent, led by a decline in India, Western Europe and the fountain business in North America due to pressure in away-from-home channels,” it said.
In an earnings call, James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, said it was one of the toughest quarters for the company and pointed out that markets such as India experienced significant impact due to the strict lockdown in the second quarter.
Commenting on the performance of the Asia-Pacific region in Q2, the US-based beverage major said, “Unit case volume declined 18 per cent, primarily due to strict lockdowns in India to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The unit case volume decline was partially offset by positive performance in China.”
Unit case volume means the number of unit cases of beverages directly or indirectly sold by the company and its bottling partners
In terms of performance of its Bottling Investments Group, which represents the company-owned bottling plants, it added, “Unit case volume declined 36 per cent driven by India and South Africa due to the impact of the coronavirus.”
Impulse categories such as beverages have been severely impacted due to their heavy reliance on out-of-home consumption occasions for revenues. Last month, in an interview with BusinessLine last month, T Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, had said that “with consumers being very positive about the time spent with family, ‘at home consumption’ continues to be the key occasion for beverages. Away-from-home is already showing signs of revival and trending back over the weeks. We are also evolving our business models to the changing scenario while staying close to our bottling partners, customers and suppliers.”
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...