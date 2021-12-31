Cochin Port Trust to conduct trial shipment of jute products next week

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
Jute traders in Kolkata will carry out a modal shift of their operations.
The first trial shipment utilising the coastal shipping route will be conducted next week by carrying jute products for coir exporters in Alappuzha, Kerala. Hitherto, these products are transported by road which involves huge costs.
A decision to this effect has been taken at a meeting organised by the Business Development team of Cochin Port Trust which is tracking the logistics supply chain of the major exim trade. The team has extended its client reach to eastern India during its recent visit to Kolkata.
According to officials, the move will help the jute traders as the shipping rates would come around shipping rates would come around ₹3300 per tonne against ₹8000 to ₹10,000 by road.
The Cochin Port team also held a meeting with the Engineering Export Promotion Council to tap the potential of coastal shipping for steel forgings and cast-iron products from Kochi to Jabel Ali. In fact, the members have agreed to discuss with the logistics service provider to work out costing for trail shipment.
A meeting was also held with a leading ship owner for deploying an ocean-going barge for the coastal movement of steel coils from Gujarat to Kerala. The ship owner has agreed to revert by the end of January with cost workings, the officials added.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
