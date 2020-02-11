Cochin Shipyard Q3 net profit rises 32.40 per cent to ₹170 cr

State-owned Cochin Shipyard on Tuesday reported a 32.42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹169.81 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company had clocked a net profit of ₹128.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income rose 23.89 per cent to ₹950.34 crore as compared with ₹767.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Total expenses stood higher at ₹722.12 crore in the quarter as against ₹571.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Cochin Shipyard is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair companies in India.