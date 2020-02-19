Coffee chain Cuppa to raise $2 mn

Coffee retail restaurant chain Cuppa plans to raise up to $2 million to expand its operations.

Cuppa, bought over by the entrepreneurial duo Visakh Viswambharan and Vijay Sreedhar in late 2018 — has changed its positioning and will launch several more outlets across the South soon.

Viswambharan told BusinessLine that Cuppa will primarily operate under three brand names — Cuppa Cafe, Cuppa Redefined and Cuppa Go.

CuppaGo focusses on the on-the-go experiences curating nutrition-packed, fresh and healthy food and beverages. The menu will consist of purely vegan and vegetarian options.

Cuppa plans to launch 10 more outlets by the end of 2020 in Karnataka.