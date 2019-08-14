Coffee Day Enterprises sells 120-acre Global Village Tech Park to Blackstone

The Board of Directors of Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday approved the sale of the 120-acre, Global Village Tech Park in Bengaluru, in its subsidiary, Tanglin Developments Ltd to private equity firm Blackstone. The transaction valuation is about Rs 2,600 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

The Tech Park has a total built-up area of 3.3 million square feet (sq ft) and is equipped with all modern facilities and landscaped gardens.

In a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing, the company said it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent and the transaction closure is subject to completion of Blackstone’s due diligence, documentation and receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, which is expected to conclude in the next 35-40 days.

Sources within the company said that the former founder V G Siddhartha, who was in discussions with Blackstone for the deal earlier this year which did not materialise then, was not willing to accept a transaction valuation of less than Rs 3,000 crore.

The Board also thanked Blackstone for its professional and transparent approach and quick turnaround time displayed under adverse market conditions.

Further, the Board also provided its in-principal approval for the sale of its step-down subsidiary, AlphaGrep Securities Pvt Ltd to Illuminati Software Pvt Ltd for an approximate amount of Rs 28 crore.

AlphaGrep is a proprietary trading firm focused on algorithmic trading in asset classes across the globe with offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, London, Singapore and Hong Kong.

In its filing to the BSE, Sadananda Poojary, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Coffee Day Enterprises said, the abovementioned transactions will significantly help in deleveraging the Coffee Day Group and ensure smooth operations while safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders, including investors, lenders, employees and customers.