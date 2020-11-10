Coffee Day Global posts retail net loss of ₹80 crore

Coffee Day Global, the coffee business subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises, posted a retail net loss of ₹80 crore during the fourth quarter 2019-20.

Its retail revenue was down 22 per cent at ₹272 crore for the period. The coffee vending machines during the period increased to 58,697 from 56,797 in the previous year. The coffee outlet reduced to 1,192 from 1,752 a year ago.

The auditors in their note said the company has informed them that an amount of ₹1208.30 crore is due from Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates and efforts are on to recover the same.