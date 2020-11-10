Companies

Coffee Day Global posts retail net loss of ₹80 crore

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on November 10, 2020 Published on November 10, 2020

Retail revenue down 22 per cent

Coffee Day Global, the coffee business subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises, posted a retail net loss of ₹80 crore during the fourth quarter 2019-20.

Its retail revenue was down 22 per cent at ₹272 crore for the period. The coffee vending machines during the period increased to 58,697 from 56,797 in the previous year. The coffee outlet reduced to 1,192 from 1,752 a year ago.

The auditors in their note said the company has informed them that an amount of ₹1208.30 crore is due from Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates and efforts are on to recover the same.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 10, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.