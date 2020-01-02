Coffee Day Group’s luxury resort assets attract buyer interest

Coffee Day Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned unit of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, which runs three luxury resorts in Karnataka and one in the Andaman Islands, has attracted interest from a few mid-sized hotel operators as the Coffee Day Group eyes asset sales to cut debt.

Mumbai-based J M Baxi Group is also understood to be keen on the resort properties.

Coffee Day Enterprises is in the midst of being restructured with several of its businesses being divested or being spun-off. While entities such as Sical Logistics, the Café Coffee Day stores and the real estate arm Tanglin are seeing some level of activity, other lesser-known entities of the Group are yet to see suitable restructuring.

Coffee Day Enterprises have mandated IDFC Securities and ICICI Securities to seek buyers’ interest and some of the lenders too are making efforts to help the company find suitors for its luxury resort business. Its first luxury resort, The Serai, in Karnataka’s Chikmangalur, district, is nestled amidst a newly planted coffee estate.

It added two more luxury resort properties - one in the wildlife environs of Bandipur National Park and the other by the serene Kabini River– when it acquired adventure lodge operator CICADA. In 2014, Coffee Day Hotels & Resorts acquired a significant minority stake in the Barefoot resort at Havelock in the Andaman Islands.

“The company management and various lenders have been having on and off discussions for seeking an exit from this enterprise. It is understood that a few companies have expressed interest in making such an acquisition. While some existing mid-sized hotel operators have expressed interest, organizations such as the J.M Baxi group have also evinced interest,” a person briefed on the discussions said.

J M Baxi did not respond to a request for comment.

High CAPEX and high operating costs have meant that the company is only marginally profitable, while the Barefoot resort stake has likely had severe impairment with the company battling multiple land-related lawsuits, foreign investment promotion board (FIPB) violation allegations and change of government rules on dive boat operations, the person mentioned earlier said.

“Coffee Day Hotels & Resorts appears to have become non-core to the Coffee Day Group operations with the group’s senior executives doubling up as management for the subsidiary company. It looks likely that this transaction may be getting traction,” the person added.

Coffee Day Group could not be reached immediately for comment.