Coforge Q1 net profit up 54.7% to ₹123.6 crore

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
IT firm Coforge, formerly known as NIIT Technologies, on Wednesday, reported a 54.7 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹123.6 crore in the three months to June.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹79.9 crore in the year-ago period, Coforge said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated revenue rose 38.3 per cent to ₹1,461.6 crore in the first quarter of FY22, as against ₹1,057 crore in the year-ago period.
This includes two months’ contribution from SLK Global, an acquisition that Coforge closed in the last week of April.
On an organic basis, revenues for the quarter stood at $185.1 million (up 32.3 per cent year-on-year) and at ₹1,354.6 crore (up 28.2 per cent y-o-y).
Coforge is looking at an organic growth of at least 19 per cent in constant currency terms during FY22, higher than the 17 per cent growth indicated earlier.
In the June quarter, the company’s revenues (organic basis) grew 7 per cent in constant currency terms sequentially, the filing said.
“Our technology services stack focused on engineering convergence for the Cloud, Product Engineering service line backed by its own Insuretech platform, Intelligent Automation service line, and Digital Integration capabilities continue to drive both differentiation and growth,” Coforge Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Singh said.
With a signed order book, net headcount addition, and large deal size that have set a new record for the firm, Coforge is primed to deliver robust, predictable and profitable growth, he added.
Total headcount at Coforge, after including employees of the recently acquired SLK Global, increased to 20,491 during the quarter under review.
Total orderbook executable over the next 12 months has expanded 38.7 per cent y-o-y to $645 million as on June 30, 2021.
Its order intake increased to $318 million on the back of three large deals secured during the quarter, including a $105 million contract that will bring into play the firm’s core transformation capabilities across data architecture and engineering, hybrid cloud management, digital integration, and process-led automation, it said.
The company’s board has declared the first interim dividend of ₹13 per equity share for the financial year FY22. It has fixed August 10, as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...