Cognizant Technology Solutions on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rajesh Varrier as Global Head of Operations, effective September 2. Additionally, he will be appointed as Chairman & Managing Director, India, assuming the role October 1, as Rajesh Nambiar leaves Cognizant to become president of NASSCOM.

Prior to joining Cognizant, Rajesh Varrier served as EVP, Head of Global Services and Infosys Americas, as well as Global Head of Infosys’ Digital and Microsoft businesses. He also previously served as SVP of Digital Experience for the Microsoft business at Infosys. Before joining Infosys, Varrier was CIO and Digital officer for Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance and founder of the analytics firm Activecubes. He holds both an undergraduate degree in Physics and a post-graduate degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai, says a release.

Varrier will be an Executive Vice President of Cognizant, reporting to S Ravi Kumar, Cognizant’s Chief Executive Officer. Varrier will be based in Bangalore, India, the release said.