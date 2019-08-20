Cognizant partners with MG Motor India to implement digital solution for Hector SUV

Cognizant Technology Solutions today announced that it has designed and implemented a digital solution enabling MG Motor India to deliver a seamless and intuitive brand experience to customers of the Hector SUV ― the country’s first ‘connected internet car’.

The customer experience and enterprise management solution forms the backbone of MG Motor’s integrated marketing and customer engagement program across multiple channels and touch points, says a Cognizant Technology Solutions press release.

Cognizant’s experts developed the personalized digital channels with Adobe Experience Cloud that enables a consistent, experience for current, as well as prospective customers as they interact with MG Motor India representatives throughout the pre-sales, sales and post-sales life-cycles.

Cognizant also designed and developed an enterprise planning and management platform, based on SAP technology, which optimises key enterprise processes including production, sales, distribution, materials/warehouse management, and finance for better operational efficiency and agility.

The digital solution has enabled MG Motor India to extend its feature-rich, in-car connected vehicle experience to all phases of a customer’s brand experience ― from consideration, evaluation, purchase to use. A data driven approach enables better customer and operational insights to provide information, experiences and services tailored to specific customer needs, the release said.