CoinSwitch Kuber bags $260 million funding, turns unicorn

Crypto asset platform CoinSwitch Kuber has secured $260 million Series C funding from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures and existing investors Paradigm, Ribbit Capital, Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global.
This investment turns CoinSwitch Kuber into a unicorn company valued at $1.9 billion. This is the first investment by a16z in an Indian start-up; the global venture capital firm has invested in companies like Slack, Clubhouse, Figma and others. Coinbase is an early pioneer of the crypto economy and operates one of the world’s large crypto exchanges.
Indian cryptocurrency market likely to reach up to $241 million by 2030: Nasscom
CoinSwitch Kuber will use the funds to onboard 50 million Indians on its platform and launch new crypto products and/or services such as lending and staking among others. It will also invest in leadership hiring, adding new asset classes, onboarding institutional clients, launching an ecosystem fund, and creating awareness around crypto.
Cryptocurrency — the time to act is now
Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber, said, “CoinSwitch Kuber is on a mission to build wealth for Indians by making crypto more accessible. I believe that simplifying crypto investments for the Indian youth has helped us stand out. We want to give a simplified experience of one-click buy and sell in crypto.”
“We are excited about the crypto market opportunity in India and, with its breakout growth, CoinSwitch has emerged as the leading retail platform in the country. Ashish and the team have demonstrated strong execution abilities and the ambition to deliver an investment platform for the masses in India,” said David George, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz.
CoinSwitch was started in 2017 by Singhal, Govind Soni and Vimal Sagar as a global aggregator of crypto exchanges. The company launched its India operations in June 2020. CoinSwitch Kuber’s previous investors include notable angel investors like Kunal Shah. CoinSwitch Kuber has over 10 million users in India, with a monthly active user base of over seven million.
