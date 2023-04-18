Jump.trade, the NFT marketplace operated by GuardianLink, has formed a partnership with cryptocurrency investing platform CoinSwitch. This is in line with CoinSwitch’s efforts to support Web3 innovation in the country, the company said.

Through this partnership, the cryptocurrency platform will advertise in the Web3 space in Jump.trade’s upcoming game RADDX Racing Metaverse. The game metaverse also opened opportunities for brands and individuals to purchase virtual real estate elements within the game that can be used for commercial purposes like advertising, event hosting, and a lot more, said the company in a press release.

“The purchase of digital lands by CoinSwitch shows how crypto brands, especially in the subcontinent, are getting into the NFT/Web3 space to expand their presence. This is a healthy demonstration of how crypto and NFT brands can work with each other, helping Web3 adoption and penetration in the country,” said Kameshwaran Elangovan, COO, Jump.trade.

The company says brands such as Flipkart and Thoughtworks have expressed interest in purchasing ‘digital lands’ NFTs in the RADDX Racing Metaverse.

“The metaverse is becoming a must-explore frontier. It is an interactive, collaborative online world that allows people to create, explore, and connect in previously impossible ways. We are thrilled to be part of this innovation wave and associate with RADDX Racing Metaverse,” said Swati Pincha, Head of Growth, CoinSwitch.

According to the platform, RADDX Racing Metaverse will be an engaging and immersive game with elements like cop chases and high-octane races.

Digital lands is likely to revolutionize advertising, as the metaverse will be one of the most prominent hangout joints, especially for the Gen-Z audience, it says. This would mean that games like RADDX Racing Metaverse are ideal spaces for brands to reach the newer segment of their target audience. CoinSwitch’s entry in this space shows that even new-age business brands like crypto investing platforms can capitalise on Web3 advertising.