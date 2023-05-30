CoinSwitch Ventures’ Web3 Discovery Fund has facilitated nearly $25 million in subsequent funding across 12 web3 and blockchain start-ups. It has also expanded its VC investor network from six to over 70 participants.

While the majority of funding was facilitated through the VC network, CoinSwitch Ventures has made partial investments in the start-ups. The 12 funded start-ups include PYOR, Silence Labs, AirStack, Mohash, Shield, PolyTrade, BitsCrunch, and PlayZap. They are built on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain analytics, and real-world asset tokenisation.

Acts as catalyst

The Web3 Discovery fund has acted as a catalyst, connecting over 100 start-ups with global investors, including prominent names such as Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures, and Sequoia Capital, said the venture fund.

“Our fund’s philosophy was born out of the challenges we faced while setting up CoinSwitch. The roadblock then led us to establish a fund that not only provides funds, but also expertise and networking opportunities. It is with great pride that I share our achievement of facilitating approximately $25 million in subsequent funding for pioneering innovations within the Web3 space.” said Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

CoinSwitch launched its corporate venture capital initiative — Web3 Discovery Fund — in August 2022. It aimed to curate portfolio start-ups for evaluation by global investors and provide single-window access to Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Woodstock Fund, and Elevation Capital (ex-SAIF partners), as well as Buidlers Tribe, an incubation partner.

Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures, said: “With the Discovery fund, we are identifying and enabling entrepreneurs and early-stage start-ups to leverage the potential of crypto to solve real-world problems. Even in the bear market, we have seen a huge influx of innovative startup ideas. Our aim is to build a bridge that enables Indian start-ups to have access to global capital, thereby facilitating the growth of the Indian Web3 ecosystem.”