﻿Colgate India launches ReCyClean, a toothbrush made of recycled plastic

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
After its recent launch of recyclable toothpaste tubes, Colgate India said it’s taking the next step to sustainability with the launch of its first 100 per cent recycled plastic handle toothbrush — Colgate RecyClean.
The bristles of Colgate RecyClean Toothbrush are plant derived while the handle is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic. The company said that the design features include a premium cylindrical handle with a skidproof thumb grip, and the multi-height bristles offer a deep clean.
Colgate ReCyClean toothbrush is available on Amazon, and its package is made from recycled material, it added
Also read: Brands get responsible on recycling and reusing
In a a statement, Arvind Chintamani, Vice President, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, said, “We continue to innovate towards our commitment of reimagining a healthier world. Colgate ReCyclean Toothbrush is an innovation that would’ve felt impossible a few years back. The handle is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic and the bristles fully from plant-based materials! We are proud of this addition to our sustainable portfolio of products and promise to keep innovating!”
The company said it has been has been consistently making efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, by migrating to renewable energy, taking steps towards water conservation, and waste reduction. “With the launch of recycled plastic handle toothbrushes and recyclable toothpaste tubes this year, Colgate-Palmolive intends to create a sustainable alternative to help make plastic a part of the circular economy,” the company added.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...