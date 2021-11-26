﻿Colgate India launches ReCyClean, a toothbrush made of recycled plastic

After its recent launch of recyclable toothpaste tubes, Colgate India said it’s taking the next step to sustainability with the launch of its first 100 per cent recycled plastic handle toothbrush — Colgate RecyClean.

The bristles of Colgate RecyClean Toothbrush are plant derived while the handle is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic. The company said that the design features include a premium cylindrical handle with a skidproof thumb grip, and the multi-height bristles offer a deep clean.

Colgate ReCyClean toothbrush is available on Amazon, and its package is made from recycled material, it added

In a a statement, Arvind Chintamani, Vice President, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, said, “We continue to innovate towards our commitment of reimagining a healthier world. Colgate ReCyclean Toothbrush is an innovation that would’ve felt impossible a few years back. The handle is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic and the bristles fully from plant-based materials! We are proud of this addition to our sustainable portfolio of products and promise to keep innovating!”

The company said it has been has been consistently making efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, by migrating to renewable energy, taking steps towards water conservation, and waste reduction. “With the launch of recycled plastic handle toothbrushes and recyclable toothpaste tubes this year, Colgate-Palmolive intends to create a sustainable alternative to help make plastic a part of the circular economy,” the company added.