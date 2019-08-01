Companies

Colgate-Palmolive appoints Ram Raghavan as Managing Director

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

Oral care major Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd on Thursday said Ram Raghavan has been appointed as its Managing Director.

Raghavan replaces Issam Bachaalani, who will move to another role within the company, the company said in a statement.

“Prior to this role, Raghavan served as Vice-President Marketing of Asia Pacific Division of Colgate-Palmolive,” the company said in a statement.

Raghavan joined Colgate India in 1997 and progressed through a series of leadership roles across various divisions and subsidiaries of Colgate-Palmolive, the company added.

In 2003, he moved to Hong Kong to join the Asia-Pacific Division. In 2004, he moved to Colgate China and sequentially managed the Toothbrush and Toothpaste businesses.

Published on August 01, 2019
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Marico Q1 net profit rises 21.62 per cent to Rs 315 crore