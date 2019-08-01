Colgate-Palmolive appoints Ram Raghavan as Managing Director

Oral care major Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd on Thursday said Ram Raghavan has been appointed as its Managing Director.

Raghavan replaces Issam Bachaalani, who will move to another role within the company, the company said in a statement.

“Prior to this role, Raghavan served as Vice-President Marketing of Asia Pacific Division of Colgate-Palmolive,” the company said in a statement.

Raghavan joined Colgate India in 1997 and progressed through a series of leadership roles across various divisions and subsidiaries of Colgate-Palmolive, the company added.

In 2003, he moved to Hong Kong to join the Asia-Pacific Division. In 2004, he moved to Colgate China and sequentially managed the Toothbrush and Toothpaste businesses.