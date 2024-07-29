Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd posted a 33 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter that ended on June 30 to ₹363 crore as compared to ₹27 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The company reported net sales of ₹R1,485 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Sequentially, the profit dipped by 4.22 per cent quarter-on-quarter with ₹379 crore reported in the March quarter.

Revenue from operations for the company grew 13 per cent in the June quarter to ₹1,485 crore, compared to ₹1,314 crore registered during the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew by 0.33 per cent with ₹1,480 crore reported in the March quarter.

The company stated that the demand pick-up continued in the rural market outpacing the growth in the urban market for the second quarter in the growth. The domestic revenue grew by 12.8 per cent year-on-year driven by good performance of toothpaste, toothbrush and personal care segment.

“We are happy to report another quarter of strong and consistent performance led by robust topline growth across the portfolio and continued strengthening of competitive performance. Our toothpaste portfolio witnessed double-digit growth driven by high-single-digit volume growth. Our continued investments in perceivable superiority in product, brand building and innovation are yielding significant results while strengthening our brand metrics to highest highest-ever levels. In this quarter, our Toothbrush portfolio has also seen a concrete positive shift in competitive growth trajectory with strong double-digit growth in topline. EBITDA margins remained consistent despite the higher investment in advertising, which increased by 10 per cent y-o-y. Key highlights of this quarter include a first to the world Whitening booster gel to play in the rapidly growing Whitening segment; the continued focus on category growth through “BrushatNight” campaign and sustained investment on superior communication which is driving the Colgate equity to its highest historical levels,” said Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.