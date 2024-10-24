:

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) maker Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd reported a 16.17 per cent increase in its net profit with ₹395 crore reported for the quarter that ended in September as against ₹340 crore reported during the same period last year.

An 8.81 per cent increase in profit was reported with ₹363 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue from operations for the company grew 10.05 per cent to ₹1,609 crore in the September quarter against ₹1,462 crore reported during the same quarter last year. Revenue increased by 8.35 per cent with revenue of ₹1,485 crore reported in the June quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive reported net sales of ₹1,609.2 crore. During the quarter, the advertising spend increased by 17.8 per cent.

Total dividend payout

Further, the company announced an interim dividend of ₹24 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each for FY25. The total dividend payout to the shareholders will be₹653 crore and will be paid on. and from, November 21, 2024.

“We are pleased with the robust, consistent topline performance in a tough operating environment. This has been led by broad-based growth across portfolios. Toothpaste achieved high-single-digit volume growth on the back of our core brands: Colgate Maxfresh and Colgate Strong Teeth. Toothbrush continued to grow at double digits with rapid premiumisation. We expect continued difficult market conditions but remain committed to leverage our very strong P&L which allows us to continue to invest behind superior products and advertising while we maintain our focus on ensuring better oral health for everyone in India,” said Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India).