Colgate-Palmolive Q1 profit rises 18% to ₹233.2 crore

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India (CPIL) on Thursday reported an 18 per cent increase in net profit at ₹233.2 crore for the quarter-ended June 30.
The company had posted net profit of ₹198.1 crore in the April-June quarter last fiscal.
Its net sales grew by 12 per cent to ₹1,157.8 crore in Q1FY22 as against ₹1,033.6 crore reported in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal, CPIL said in a BSE filing.
Ram Raghavan, Managing Director at CPIL said despite the challenging external circumstances the company has reported sustained growth momentum across all categories.
“Our disciplined approach to execute against our strategic initiatives was a key driver to deliver strong results. Our structured and balanced approach to driving effectiveness and efficiencies in every aspect of our operations has resulted in strong performance across all key financial metrics,” he added.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive were trading 3.47 per cent lower at ₹1,729.95 apiece on BSE.
