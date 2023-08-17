Colliers, a professional services and investment management firm, has appointed Badal Yagnik as Chief Executive Officer, India, with immediate effect.

Based in Gurgaon, Yagnik will collaborate closely with Sankey Prasad, Colliers’ Chairman and Managing Director, in India, to drive growth and profitability for the firm, the company said in a release.

“Badal is an exceptional leader and real estate industry veteran, he has been credited with establishing robust cross-border teams, while creating some of the most profitable businesses in India. We are excited to see him put his skills and experience to use, guiding our rapidly growing India business into its next phase,” said John Kenny, Colliers’ Chief Executive Officer, Asia-Pacific.

The firm says it has grown exponentially in the last four years and continues to be the fastest-growing real estate services firm in India, attracting top-quality talent and diversifying into emerging markets.

“Our growth in India has been remarkable, and in the past four years, the firm has transformed its business by building scale, expanding capabilities, and strengthening client relationships and partnerships. This is an incredible time for the Indian real estate industry, as our country is poised to deliver higher growth to the global economy,” said Badal Yagnik.

Prasad added: “I welcome Badal to the Colliers team and look forward to collaborating with him to drive exceptional results for our clients and people.