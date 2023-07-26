Colliers India has moved to a larger office space at Tablespace in the prominent micro-market of Kalyani Nagar in Pune owing to its ambitious growth plans. The new workplace provides modern and collaborative spaces where the focus is on employee well-being and growth.

Over the past three years, this is the 5th new office acquired by Colliers India, after Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Emerging as a desirable asset class, managed workspaces are furnished with sophisticated amenities that boost well-being and productivity, something that employers have begun actively prioritising.

“Given the growing demand for several real estate asset classes, including residential, commercial, and industrial, Pune is one of the strongest real estate hubs, making it an opportune market for developers, investors, and occupiers” the Colliers stated in the press release.

“I am excited to announce that our Pune team is moving to a new office. The health, safety, and well-being of our people have always been a key priority here at Colliers. The new space is equipped with modern-day amenities that will boost productivity and efficiency,” said Sankey Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director, Colliers India.

“This new office will be a catalyst in realising our growth plans, a dynamic and flexible workspace that promotes creative thinking, innovation, and collaboration. We look forward to delivering amplified solutions for our clients and stakeholders as we begin this new chapter,” Animesh Tripathi, Managing Director, Pune.

