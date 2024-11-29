Collins Aerospace plans to make India a key sourcing hub for aeronautical equipment on the back of the country’s competitive manufacturing capabilities.

Presently, the aeronautical equipment maker produces nacelles, landing gear, flight deck avionics, sensors, and interiors.

Notably, these parts are used in most commercial platforms that operate in India, such as Boeing, Airbus, ATR, Embraer, and Bombardier aircraft.

Speaking exclusively with businessline, Savyasachi Srinivas, Vice President, Engineering, Collins Aerospace, said that the company is concentrating on bringing the manufacturing of advanced aerostructures, interiors, and avionics to India.

“As one of the largest exporters of aerospace products in India, Collins Aerospace has helped the country become a major aerospace manufacturing hub with a thriving ecosystem,” he told businessline.

Accordingly, Collins Aerospace is working with nearly 200 suppliers in India and “is committed to expanding these sort of partnerships further.”

“We are actively participating with supplier partners from the Indian region to grow sourcing to 3x levels over the next 3-4 years,” he said.

The growth in sourcing, Srinivas pointed out, is multifaceted, driven by India’s competitive manufacturing capabilities, a robust aerospace ecosystem, and a talented pool of engineers and technicians.

At present, Collins has invested $200 million in expanding its R&D and production facilities in India.

Key focus

“Collin’s key focus for this investment will be our manufacturing sites close to the Bengaluru airport. In fact, for Collins, Bengaluru is the only site that works with all six portfolios of our company, including avionics, interiors, advanced structures, and connected aviation solutions,” he said.

“We are exploring additional investment in the future to further enhance our engineering, aftermarket, and manufacturing capabilities in the country.”

Besides, he said that spportive government policies towards aerospace and defence manufacturing have also played a crucial role in this development.

“India has emerged as a key sourcing destination for us, and we’re committed to growing our partnership with the Indian industry,” Srinivas said.

“Our commitment to India is steadfast, underpinned by long-term considerations beyond immediate currency or supply chain movements.”

The planned expansion is expected to have a significant impact on India’s aerospace sector, creating new opportunities for local suppliers and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Beyond commercial aviation, Collins has a long history of supporting the Indian Air Force (IAF) through products on platforms like the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1, and on current platforms like C17, C295, C130J, P-8I, AH-64E, CH-47F and MH-60R.