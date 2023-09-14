Colt Data Centre Services (DCS), a hyper-scale and large enterprise data centre solutions provider has launched its first data center in India.

The Navi Mumbai data centre marks Colt DCS’ strategic expansion and commitment to supporting the increasing demand of hyper-scale cloud service providers and large enterprise businesses in the fast-growing Indian data centre market, said the company.

Colt DCS’ Navi Mumbai data centre provides customers with flexibility and scalability given its land parcel of 15 acres capable of supporting 120MW of IT power capacity. The design allows Colt DCS to meet the changing demands of emerging technologies and use cases such as generative artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, machine learning, and other compute-intensive cloud applications that depend on high power density solutions with efficient cooling.

Pratap Mane, Country Head of India at Colt DCS said, “We are now uniquely placed in the Mumbai market to address the demand of hyperscale cloud service providers and large enterprise, particularly from the banking and financial services industry. Our solutions are designed to support complex applications requiring scalable power, processing, cooling, and security.”

Specialities of data centre

The first phase of the Mumbai data centre has commenced with 22MW and an available capacity of 18MW of IT power capacity. Further, the company plans to expand into major cities across India to cater to growing market demand, he added.

The data center also provides multi-layered security with a combination of hardened physical parameters, access control, and 24x7 surveillance. The site has undergone a TVRA assessment and has been categorised as a low-risk site. Colt DCS has over 25 years of experience supporting mission-critical workloads based on its operations and service management capabilities.

“Our innovative and sustainable approach, coupled with our dedication to safety and reliability, positions Colt DCS as the partner of choice for hyperscale cloud service providers and enterprises expanding their reach in India. Our strategic expansion is only set to continue with new sites expected across the country as we look to provide high quality data centre services,” said Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO Colt DCS.