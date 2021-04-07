Columbia Pacific Communities partners with 1mg to make healthcare accessible to senior residents

The answer is blowing in the wind
Columbia Pacific Communities has partnered with 1mg, a digital healthcare platform, to offer curated healthcare benefits to its residents. 1mg will be the official e-healthcare partner of Columbia Pacific Communities for all its present and future communities, effective immediately. This partnership comes against the backdrop of surging Covid-19 cases in major Indian cities.
Senior residents of Columbia Pacific Communities will now have priority access to order over 2.5 lakh medicines and health products at 1mg at special prices, along with a complete portfolio of diagnostic tests, doctor consultations, medical advice from leading experts, Covid-19 testing and many more curated services, with multiple payment options and premium support.
This includes seamless ordering via app/web/call/messaging/concierge services, the option of same-day delivery in metros, on-premise camps, and dedicated relationship managers. The partnership will also result in residents enjoying specialised engaging programmes such as health webinars, health camps, and ask-me-anything sessions with doctors and healthcare experts.
Mohit Nirula, Chief Executive Officer, Columbia Pacific Communities said: “Healthcare for seniors cannot be generalised. It requires a certain degree of personalisation, compassion and attention to detail. So, leveraging a specialist healthcare platform gives them the access to quality services almost instantly, within the comfort and safety of their homes.”
“We are delighted to partner with India’s leading digital healthcare platform, 1mg, as it will empower our 3000 residents, amidst uncertainties, to get access to best-in-class and round-the-clock healthcare services. With this partnership, we are strengthening our promise of helping seniors live healthier for longer, which is an extension of our brand philosophy of Positive Ageing” said Nirula.
Commenting on the new association, Vikas Chauhan, Co-Founder, 1mg said, “We always strive to offer the best user experience for all customers - and we are excited about the opportunity to serve this important segment, and the difference we can make to the lives and lifestyles of residents of Columbia Pacific Communities.”
