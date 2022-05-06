Come October 1, Delhi power consumers can opt out of subsidy scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said beginning October 1, 2022, power consumers in the national capital territory will have to inform the state government about whether they want to continue receiving the power subsidy.

“We have received appreciation for Delhi Government’s free electricity scheme from all sections of society. But, over the years, people have suggested that instead of providing subsidies to financially strong households, the money be used for schools and hospitals. Taking their demand into consideration, all consumers will be given a choice to opt out from the subsidy or continue getting free electricity from October 1,” the Chief Minister said.

On the basis of the choices registered, the government will provide free electricity to those families who wish to seek the benefit of the scheme. Notably, the Delhi Cabinet approved the continuation of the free electricity scheme, wherein, 47,11,176 familiesbenefit from the subsidy, he added.

The continuation of the electricity subsidy scheme was proposed during the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

According to the resolution proposed by the power department, the Delhi Government provides subsidies to domestic consumers, farmers, and lawyers’ chambers in courts based on their consumption, which was proposed to be extended further. The cabinet deliberated on this and approved the proposal to continue the electricity subsidy scheme in FY23 to provide some relief to people suffering from inflation following the pandemic, Delhi government said in a statement.

Delhi has a total of 58,18,231 electricity consumers and the subsidy is provided to five broad categories of consumers -- Domestic consumers, Anti-Sikh Riot Victims, Agricultural consumers and Lawyers whose chambers are within the court complex. The number of subsidised connections total up to 47,16,075 consumers across the state.

Domestic consumers get subsidy in two forms -- those consumers who use up to 200 units a month are given 100 per cent subsidy (30,39,766 consumers), and the second category of consumers who use 201-400 units are given up to Rs 800 subsidy (16,59,976 consumers).

Under the scheme for the anti-Sikh riot victims (758 families), 100 per cent subsidy is given to consumers who use up to 400 units a month, including fixed charges, surcharges, taxes, etc. Consumers who use more than 400 units have to pay for their usage above 400 units. The charges up to 400 units are subsidised by the government.

The farmers of Delhi are provided subsidised electricity for upkeep of their fields. There are 125 subsidised units under this scheme, who also get a comprehensive subsidy of Rs 105 per kW per month on fixed charges. There are 10,676 consumers availing of the benefit of this scheme.

Lawyers whose chambers are within the court also get subsidised tariffs. Consumers who use up to 200 units get 100 per cent subsidy, those who use up to 400 units get subsidy up to Rs 800 and their tariff gets subsidised from non-domestic to domestic tariff. Similarly, consumers who use over 400 units get their tariffs subsidised to domestic tariffs. A total of 4,899 consumers avail of the benefit of this subsidy scheme.