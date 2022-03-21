CommerceIQ becomes unicorn with $115 million funding from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 

Bengaluru, March 21

CommerceIQ, a retail ecommerce management platform, has raised $115 million Series D from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 along with the participation of Insight Partners, Trinity Ventures, Shasta Ventures and Madrona Venture Group.

This round has brought the company’s total valuation to over $1 billion. Prasun Kumar – VP Engineering & Head of India Operations, CommerceIQ told BusinessLine that the company’s valuation has almost doubled since its last funding round in June 2021. Till now, CommerceIQ has raised a total of $200 million across multiple rounds.

Helps gain shoppers

CommerceIQ uses machine learning, analytics, and automation to aggregate data across sales, marketing and supply chain operations, helping brands gain shoppers at the moment of purchase and maintain customer loyalty.

This investment will be used to expand CommerceIQ’s business globally, including India, and to accelerate the development of its unified Retail Ecommerce Management Platform. The investment will also be used for hiring in India, including expansion across software development, data science and analytics, product operations, and customer support. The company employs over 150 people out of its Bengaluru office, and is expected to nearly double that by the end of the year.

International expansion

Kumar noted that CommerceIQ may also look at potential acquisitions for international expansion. CommerceIQ is beginning to launch in Europe and India, which will continue to be the company’s focus area, beyond the US and Canada. At a later point, it will also expand into the larger Asia-Pacific and other emerging markets.

As part of a recently announced go-to-market expansion to service brands in the Indian market, CommerceIQ has tweaked its algorithmic components to optimally respond to shoppers’ behaviour on local retailers like Amazon.in and added support for local websites like Flipkart. Some of CommerceIQ clients include Kellogg’s, Mondelez International, Nestle, Whirlpool, Colgate and Johnson & Johnson.

Commenting on the company’s growth, Kumar said, “In last few years, our revenue has grown by 650 per cent and right now we are actually managing $6 billion in ecommerce sales. That much of ecommerce revenue is flowing through our platform and we are helping to optimise that. Also, our customer net retention rate is 140 per cent.”

“As ecommerce penetration continues to surge, competition and technical complexity will make it harder than ever for brands to stand out online. We believe that CommerceIQ can provide companies with a substantial edge by harnessing the power of algorithms and automation to supercharge their online presence. We are delighted to partner with Guru and the team on their mission to help brands win in ecommerce,” said Priya Saiprasad, Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. Saiprasad will join the CommerceIQ Board of Directors.

“Our mission is to empower brands to move from analog to algorithms. Winners in this new era of commerce will be determined by how fast they can reinvent their business from siloed and manual to fully connected and automated. And our customers are winning big, with an average revenue growth of 18 per cent, driven by real-time optimizations that boost share-of-voice (SOV), minimize out-of-stock (OOS), and prevent revenue leakage,” said Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ.