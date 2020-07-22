Commercial vehicle market revival expected from September, says Volvo Eicher CV

The commercial vehicle (CV) market is going to be very tough this year, and improvement may come only from next year, according to Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV).

“This year is going to be tough but next year onwards it will be much better. We see the market revival starting September-October this year,” Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, VECV, said at a virtual conference.

He said many customers will also start buying new BS6 trucks over the next few months to replace their older ones, which will also help manufacturers to sell more.

Asked about the impact of the corona pandemic on the company’s manufacturing facilities, Aggarwal said it has not been much; in fact the company has improved productivity during this pandemic.

On the bus market, he said sales have come down by around 97 per cent, as there is no fresh buying in the segment. There were purchasing orders from schools and States during this time usually, which also did not happen yet, Aggarwal said.

Pre-fitted hardware

Meanwhile, the company launched 100 per cent connected vehicles across its entire product portfolio, powered by its connected vehicle solution — Eicher Live.

From August 1 onwards, trucks and buses built on the Eutech6 platform will be equipped with pre-fitted hardware that would enable them to be completely connected while on the road along with an industry-first ecosystem, the company said.

“The 100 per cent connected Eicher trucks and buses will come with a host of intelligent features that will enable three key benefits for the customer — fuel-efficient operations, superior uptime enabled by the industry-first Eicher Uptime Centre support, and segment-specific benefits such as enhanced logistical efficiency in e-commerce and passenger safety in buses,” the company said.

No extra costs

It said Eicher Live can also be retrofitted to the existing trucks and buses if customers desired so. On the charges for this services, the company said there are no extra costs to customers on new purchases and the services will be free for the first two years and post that, nominal charges of around ₹5,000 per annum. The software of the telematics solutions will also be updated from time to time automatically by the company, it said.

This solution will significantly improve uptime and logistics efficiency, hence the revenue-earning potential for Eicher customers. Being constantly connected, commercial vehicle owners will be able to maximise the potential of earning and saving, while improving service levels to their customers, it said.

“The unique proposition of connected vehicles is a significant step towards modernising the CV industry. These offerings will not only reduce the operational cost by maximising fuel efficiency but will also increase revenue through improved asset utilisation with superior uptime. They will also offer better safety and logistical efficiency to our partners and customers,” Aggarwal added.