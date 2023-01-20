Country’s second-largest passenger vehicles maker Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Friday said that the entry level cars still have demand in the country and hatchbacks like Grand i10 Nios contributes around 20 per cent of its overall sales.

“There has been decline in demand of hatchbacks in the market in overall passenger vehicle sales, but there is still growth in the compact hatchback segment. The market sold 3.14 lakh units of compact hatchback last year,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL told reporters on a virtual conference.

New Grand i10 Nios

The company launched the facelift of Grand i10 Nios with prices starting ₹5.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), going up to ₹8.47 lakh (ex-showroom) with four airbags and keyless start/stop as standards.

Since its first launch in 2007, the brand i10 has sold more than 19 lakh units in the domestic market, the company said adding that it sold 1.06 lakh units of Grand i10 Nios in 2022.

Powered by 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol engine with 5 Speed Manual Transmission and Automatic Transmission, the new Grand i10 Nios will also be available in factory-fitted CNG option.

It is equipped with smart technologies such as Cruise Control and Fast USB Charger (Type C), 20.25 cm (8”) touchscreen display audio with smart phone navigation, Cruise Control, Wireless phone charger, ful automatic temperature control and rear AC vents.

Safety features

On safety, HMIL is providing first-in-segment standard safety features, including four-airbags (driver, passenger and side airbags), while the top-end variant will boast of curtain airbags (total 6 airbags). In addition, it has features such as electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill start assist control (HAC) and parking assist with rear parking sensors and rear camera.

The new Grand i10 NIOS will offer a warranty of three years or up to 1,00,000 km, extendable up to seven years. In addition, the company offers the flagship Shield of Trust Running Repair Package and Shield of Trust Super Maintenance Package, both up to five years.

Commenting on the launch, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said, “The new Grand i10 Nios is designed to perfection with best-in-class safety features, sporty and youthful exteriors and stylish interiors enhancing the trendy appeal and advanced convenience for the enthusiastic Indian youth to experience.”