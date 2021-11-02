Companies in the Pune region achieve 90% production of pre-pandemic levels

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
In the nineteenth survey conducted by the Pune-based Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) on companies in the Pune region reported that the current production has increased from 88 per cent (of pre-pandemic levels) in September 2021 to 90 per cent (of pre-pandemic levels) in October 2021.
On average, the surveyed companies said that the number of employees working has increased from 87 per cent (of pre-pandemic levels) in September 2021 to 91 per cent (of pre-pandemic levels) in October 2021.
The surveyed companies were also asked about when their production levels were expected to be the same as they were pre-pandemic. About 43 per cent of the companies said their production was already at or above pre-Covid levels, while 52 per cent of the respondents said that they expect their production levels to go back to the pre-Covid levels in six months. About 5 per cent said it would take more than six months.
About 70 per cent of the organisations surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 11 per cent from the services sector and the remaining 19 per cent were involved in both manufacturing and services.
“The festive season has augured well for the economy of the Pune region. Our journey of recovery continues. For the first time since April 2020, the recovery of industry and services, including formal and informal MSMEs has crossed 90 per cent,” said Sudhir Mehta, President, MCCIA.
MCCIA, Director-General, Prashant Girbane, said, “Almost half the companies have already reached or crossed the pre-pandemic production levels and the other half expect to do the same by end of this financial year. Finally, the aggregate demand has picked up.”
