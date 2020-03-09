Company does not hold any additional tier I bonds of Yes Bank: Shriram Transport

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
Shriram Transport Finance Company on Monday clarified that it does not hold any additional tier-I bonds of cash-strapped Yes Bank.
Clarifying to a news item, Shriram Transport Finance in a regulatory filing said that the company does not hold any additional tier I bonds of Yes Bank Ltd.
The filing further noted that the company had invested in Upper Tier II Bonds of Yes Bank Ltd of Rs 50 crores in the year 2010 and the same are outstanding as on date.
One of the biggest losers in case the RBI’s restructuring scheme for Yes Bank goes through will be the additional tier-I bond holders who have bets totalling to Rs 10,800 crore on the lender.
The investors in such instruments typically include mutual fund houses and bank treasuries, experts said.
“The instruments qualifying as additional tier-1 capital, issued by Yes Bank under Basel-III framework, shall stand written down permanently, in full, with effect from the appointed date,” the draft of the ‘Yes Bank Ltd. Reconstruction Scheme, 2020’, said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on Thursday imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.
Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.
As per the RBI’s draft reconstruction scheme, State Bank of India (SBI) will pick up 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
These bonds have always been inherently risky and could be written down on pre-specified trigger and at the ...
India macros will benefit ― oil producers will suffer, mixed bag for refiners, stake-sale deals at risk
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...