Computer peripherals maker Logitech ramping up offerings to meet increased demand

Driven by increased demand following pandemic-induced work-from-home practices, the Swiss-American computer peripheral and software-maker, Logitech, is ramping up offerings in India.

According to Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head, South West Asia, Logitech, the company is already witnessing increased adoption across its portfolio to meet the demand for remote-working, learning, and creativity solutions, including premium offerings like multi-device connectivity options, video conferencing solutions, wireless and so on.

The company is working towards meeting increased demand for peripherals like wireless keyboards (for connecting laptops, PCs, tablets and even smartphones for improving home workspaces).

“We will be exploring all categories that aid work-from-anywhere. There is a distinct move in consumer patterns towards premium offerings like wireless mice, high-resolution webcams and multi-device connectivity products,” he told BusinessLine.

Pre-pandemic consumer trends witnessed increased demand for gaming peripherals, solutions for remote work and video communication, as well as increased content creation. Premium offerings (like wireless multi-device mouse and keyboard) were preferred primarily by professionals and content creators. These trends drove Logitech’s growth.

As the lockdown in India (and across the world) came into effect, these trends accelerated. Work-from-home picked up; the demand patterns grew. Upgrading workstations at home also gained ground.

High growth

According to Bracken Darrell, President & CEO, Logitech International, high growth across these trends drove demand. Growth in video-calling, for example, drove the need for high-quality video at home, and office workspaces and in meeting rooms. “For Logitech, that simply means growth,” he said during an earnings call adding that: “streaming and creating is poised for long-term growth as well.”

Darrell says there are now 1.7 million podcasts to listen to, and untold Instagramers and streamers to watch. These are examples of the democratization of digital content, and this trend grew into the pandemic, during the pandemic and will surely grow after the pandemic.

“Given the increasing pervasiveness…streaming and creating could one day become one of our biggest product categories,” he added.

Financial results

Logitech’s third-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2021 (which include India operations) revealed that the company, listed on the NASDAQ and SIX, saw PC Webcam sales more than quadruple and year-to-date sales have more than tripled. Tablet and other accessories sales for the quarter increased more than four-fold to $238 million; and video collaboration sales more than tripled to $293 million.

Indian and South West Asian sales, which are not reported separately, are a part of the global numbers.