Confectionary firm Lotte India to relaunch Coffy Bite toffee

Thirty-two years after establishing its brand life with the ‘Coffee vs Toffee’ argument, confectionery conglomerate Lotte India today announced the re-launch of Coffy Bite — the iconic coffee toffee brand of yesteryears.

In a press statement, Lotte India said that it has rolled out a targeted marketing campaign, not only to make its national launch a success but increase its overall market share in the fast growing $1.5-billion Indian confectionery market.

“Seeing the nostalgic pull the brand enjoys, we have decided to re-launch Coffy Bite nationwide in a refreshing manner in order to stay relevant and appeal to the current world,” said Milan Wahi, MD, Lotte India.