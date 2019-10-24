Companies

Confectionary firm Lotte India to relaunch Coffy Bite toffee

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 24, 2019 Published on October 24, 2019

Thirty-two years after establishing its brand life with the ‘Coffee vs Toffee’ argument, confectionery conglomerate Lotte India today announced the re-launch of Coffy Bite — the iconic coffee toffee brand of yesteryears.

In a press statement, Lotte India said that it has rolled out a targeted marketing campaign, not only to make its national launch a success but increase its overall market share in the fast growing $1.5-billion Indian confectionery market.

“Seeing the nostalgic pull the brand enjoys, we have decided to re-launch Coffy Bite nationwide in a refreshing manner in order to stay relevant and appeal to the current world,” said Milan Wahi, MD, Lotte India.

Published on October 24, 2019
baking and confectionery
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Colgate-Palmolive Q2 net up 24% to Rs 244 cr