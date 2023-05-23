Confidence Finance and Trading reported a net loss of ₹70.56 lakh in the fourth quarter ended March 2023, compared with ₹42.46 lakh in the year earlier period. Total income fell to ₹1.8 crore from ₹5.87 crore.

Net profit for FY23 jumped to ₹7.3 lakh from ₹1.81 lakh. Total income grew to ₹14.56 crore from ₹8.8 crore.

Confidence Finance and Trading Ltd provides investment distributing services. The company offers coffee-related merchandise and equipment, lifestyle, fashion, health, and fitness related products.