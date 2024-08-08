Betting high on enhancing consumer experiences in the country, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India will transform 25 retail outlets into luxury boutiques in 2024. The company is targeting to grow in double-digits in 2024.

The German luxury carmaker launched two top-end vehicles; the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé and CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG and will be introducing EQS Maybach SUV in India on September 5. One in four cars sold by the company in India is a top-end vehicle.

“We have redesigned our format and have gone away from larger formats to smaller retail formats focused on customer experiences and are trying to create an immersive environment. The formats will have design studios in the showrooms private consultations for our top-end vehicle customers and will provide customisation of vehicles. 25 of such facilities will be transformed to international standards in 2024. In H1 we had a growth of 9 per cent, it was a slow quarter due to multiple factors including the general elections. However, we forecast that we will have double-digit growth in 2024. We have a positive number of inquiries for festive and marriage season. H2 will compensate for H1. On an industry level, the luxury car segment is expected to cross 50,000 vehicles this year,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, told businessline.

Further, the company is also looking into localising a few of the accessories that are available for consumers in India. The carmaker has also introduced the ‘Mobility to Delight’ initiative for its customers.

“In the servicing of the vehicles, in the past, we had a premium experience wherein we could deliver the car in three hours for normal routine maintenance. However, now if the cars in the warranty period are delayed in the workshop for more than a period of three days we will ensure that during the period the customer gets a courtesy car from our end,” he said.

Waiting period

The company has managed to reduce the waiting period on its vehicles by one to three months. However, a longer waiting period in Completely Built-Up Unit continues.

“The supply chain is currently stable and we can meet the demand. S class, Maybach and G wagon continue to have a waiting period of one year,” added Iyer.