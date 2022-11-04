Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader, Conga at a press conference in Chennai on Friday | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Conga, the $400-million US-based provider of Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, has expanded its operations in India with a new innovation and R&D centre in Chennai. It plans to grow from the current 30 to a 100-member team over the next two years, said Noel Goggin, CEO, Conga.

The expansion coincides with the company’s 10th year anniversary in India. Nearly half of its 1,350 global employees in India are located at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Pune. “Through this expansion, we are determined to leverage talent across India to accelerate the growth for the company and serve its global customer base,” he told newspersons. Conga’s 11,000 plus global customers include Coca-Cola, IBM, Nike and GE. Total addressable customers in the sector are around 3 lakh and $40 billion globally, he added.

Expansion plan

In mid-2021, Conga acquired the Chennai-based Contract Wrangler, which applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand the terms and obligations in contracts that impact revenue, risk, and cost once the contract is executed. As a part of this acquisition, Conga has decided to expand the Attorney Operations team to a full-fledged R&D Centre to leverage talent based in Chennai, he said.

Conga’s Revenue Lifecycle Management solution transforms clients’ complexity for order configuration, execution, fulfilment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model, he said.

