Catalincs Partners, a growth advisory firm, on Wednesday announced that Congruent Solutions, a US retirement plan administration software and services provider, has chosen the Chennai-based company to accelerate growth and enhance value to its stakeholders. Congruent has a centre in Chennai.

Catalincs will engage with Congruent using its proprietary “Grow First, Pay Later” model. In this success fee-based model, Catalincs will earn its upside and rewards if and only if it enables Congruent to accomplish the strong revenue and margin growth and valuation milestones agreed upon during the commencement of the engagement, says a release.

Congruent provides end-to-end retirement lifecycle solutions to large and mid-sized US’ plan providers, record keepers, and third-party administrators (TPAs) using its cloud-native enterprise record keeping suite of products called “CORE” and business process solutions focused on players that are transitioning to a business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) model.

Sanaka Capital, a leading mid-market focused private equity fund, recently made a significant investment in Congruent Solutions.

“Catalincs is an excellent fit for Congruent as they are a team of practitioners with complementary capabilities who have built, nurtured, and shaped billion-dollar businesses ground-up with an attractive commercial model that is based on value delivered,” Bala Jayaraman, President and CEO, Congruent, said in a release.

“The strong leadership team, consistent track record of performance, impressive levels of governance and hunger for rapid growth, made Congruent a natural fit for Catalincs to deliver accelerated growth and enhanced value to its clients, employees and investors,” said Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Partner, Catalincs.

