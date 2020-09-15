Contactless remote health monitoring start-up Dozee raises ₹12.5 crore

Contactless remote health monitoring start-up Dozee has raised ₹12.5 crore from Prime Venture Partners, YourNest Venture Capital and 3One4 Capital. Including several grants, Dozee has raised a total of ₹19 crore so far.

Designed and manufactured in India, Dozee caters to remote patient care, both in hospitals and at homes. The start-up plans to use the fresh capital to expand market outreach, enhance product capabilities, complete FDA and other global certifications and enhance user experience for both physicians and patients.

Contactless health monitoring

Dozee works on a technology called Ballistocardiography (BCG), a non-invasive method that tracks vibrations from the smallest of body movements. It tracks key vitals of the human body such as heart rate, respiration rate, oxygen saturation, sleep stages, stress-recovery and more, with a medical-grade 98.4 per cent accuracy. The contactless sensor, placed under the mattress, captures real-time body vitals without using any external wires or touching the user’s body. The sensor captures micro-vibrations produced by the body every time the heart pumps blood, during inhalation, exhalation, muscle twitches, tremors and body movements. An AI-powered Early Warning System then converts these signals into biomarkers and uses the data to present an analysis of the patient’s health through a smartphone app, for retail users.

The brainchild of IIT graduates Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani, Dozee has been productised after five years of deep research conducted in partnership with hospitals such as NIMHANS and Sri Jayadeva Institute. It is already being used by over 30 healthcare institutes. Dozee has so far monitored over 4,000 Covid-19 patients in institutional settings, saving more than 6,000 nursing hours, the co-founder and CEO of the company Mudit Dandwate, said.

He told BusinessLine that hospitals are using Dozee to convert any bed into a Step Down ICU to continuously monitor a patient’s cardiac and respiratory cycles, and notify the care team of any abnormalities that may be detected before it becomes critical. Doctors and healthcare teams can monitor the heart and respiratory health of their patients on a single screen on the Sens Health Platform. Dozee is currently available on Amazon.in and on https://www.dozee.io/

“Dozee is an exceptional story on how a team has created a mountain of Intellectual Property through the toughest of times and is now proven, certified and ready with continuous, touchless vitals’ monitoring, whether you are in the next room, a mile away or halfway across the world,” said Sanjay Swamy, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners.