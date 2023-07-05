Knocksense, a hyperlocal content-driven commerce platform, has raised $1 million in its pre-series A round.

The round saw participation from music veteran Lucky Ali, Nitish Mittersain, Mohit Satyanand, Avnish Sabharwal, Alok Nath De, We Founders Circle, Lets Venture, Mumbai Angels Network, and Imperier Holdings.

“I am truly impressed by their innovative business model that merges hyperlocal commerce with pop culture. The platform is fostering an authentic community that connects the youth in smaller cities with greater opportunities through engaging content and commerce,” said Lucky Ali.

Currently, it has a presence in four major cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Indore, and Ahmedabad. According to the company, the funding will expedite its expansion plans, reaching more cities and fostering connections with diverse communities across the country.

“Lucky Ali’s belief in our mission strengthens our resolve to empower young users and local brands in smaller cities through hyperlocal content, events, and commerce. We are excited to leverage his expertise and guidance as we continue to shape the future of our company,” said Vibhore Mayank and Varal Mayank, the founders of Knocksense.

Knocksense is a youth-focused hyperlocal content-driven commerce platform that engages its community of tier II city-based users and brands with digital content and live entertainment.