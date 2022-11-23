Automotive parts manufacturing company, Continental, on Wednesday inaugurated its ₹1,000-crore campus for its R&D Centre — Technical Centre India (TCI) — in Bengaluru.

The 1 million sq. ft state-of-the-art campus is located at Electronic City Phase II and can house over 6,500 employees. The company said the campus brings together the broad range of Continental’s technology capabilities in a vibrant, collaborative environment designed to accommodate the needs of future work.

The new campus is said to house hi-tech software, hardware and vehicle test facilities for R&D and a plethora of training centers, with each floor equipped with multiple collaboration areas, all of which contribute to enabling innovation.

Technical expertise

CN Ashwathnarayan, Minister of IT/BT and education, Government of Karnataka, who inaugurated the centre said, “Continental India has been operating in Bengaluru since 2009 and the newly set-up centre will cater to the technical expertise/assistance needed by vehicle manufacturing companies. The quality education provided in the State would ensure the availability of the required skillful engineers.”

Continental said TCI is one of its largest and key R&D locations globally, catering to both global and local markets. Established in 2009, the centre has grown over the years both in terms of people and competencies. TCI will extend its services to all five automotive business areas — autonomous mobility, architecture and networking, safety and motion, smart mobility and user experience.