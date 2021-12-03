Convergence of blockchain, smart tokens and IoT will create economic growth for India: Mukesh Amabani

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Convergence of technologies like real-time distributed ledger, blockchain, smart tokens and IoT will enable and redefine the decentralised finance sector, which will in turn create great economic growth for India, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries said on Friday.
Speaking at the InFinity Forum organised by Bloomberg and IFSCA, Ambani said, “I think that the opportunity in terms of convergence will have finance at the heart of everything and we have not digitised finance to its full potential. I believe we are at an early stage of sporadic digitisation. The opportunity as I see with all of these technologies emerging is the chance to ensure that we actually adopt a decentralised model of finance. We have evolved over the last 100 years through organised finance in a very centralised manner. I still believe there will still be a centralised government, centralised bank and a centralised policy but there will be decentralised technological solutions where finance will be enabled and available to everybody.”
He added, “It’s still a world where big companies get financed easily and small companies still don’t get easily financed, and same with people. I think that will change with convergence. I see real-time technologies at the core. Everything will settle in real-time. Smart contracts will become real. Blockchain is a technology I believe in and it is different from crypto. I think smart tokens and ensuring you are creating transactions which can never be changed is a very important work for a just and trust-based society, which is pre-requisite for all of us. The convergence of real-time distributed ledger, blockchain technologies, smart tokens; and convergence of physical and digital though IoT will enable and redefine the decentralised finance sector in a way we have never imagined. It will happen in the next 10 years and it will be pre-requisite to great economic growth.”
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...