Convergence of blockchain, smart tokens and IoT will create economic growth for India: Mukesh Amabani

Convergence of technologies like real-time distributed ledger, blockchain, smart tokens and IoT will enable and redefine the decentralised finance sector, which will in turn create great economic growth for India, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries said on Friday.

Speaking at the InFinity Forum organised by Bloomberg and IFSCA, Ambani said, “I think that the opportunity in terms of convergence will have finance at the heart of everything and we have not digitised finance to its full potential. I believe we are at an early stage of sporadic digitisation. The opportunity as I see with all of these technologies emerging is the chance to ensure that we actually adopt a decentralised model of finance. We have evolved over the last 100 years through organised finance in a very centralised manner. I still believe there will still be a centralised government, centralised bank and a centralised policy but there will be decentralised technological solutions where finance will be enabled and available to everybody.”

He added, “It’s still a world where big companies get financed easily and small companies still don’t get easily financed, and same with people. I think that will change with convergence. I see real-time technologies at the core. Everything will settle in real-time. Smart contracts will become real. Blockchain is a technology I believe in and it is different from crypto. I think smart tokens and ensuring you are creating transactions which can never be changed is a very important work for a just and trust-based society, which is pre-requisite for all of us. The convergence of real-time distributed ledger, blockchain technologies, smart tokens; and convergence of physical and digital though IoT will enable and redefine the decentralised finance sector in a way we have never imagined. It will happen in the next 10 years and it will be pre-requisite to great economic growth.”