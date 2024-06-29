Satara ( Maharashtra) based Cooper Corporation, a manufacturer of engines, engine components, and generators has announced a collaboration with Sinfonia Technology, a leading innovator in clean transport devices, power control, and aerospace technologies to introduce LPG gensets to India, Japan, and other ASEAN countries.

Cooper Corporation, in partnership with Sinfonia Technology, unveiled India’s first 10 KVA LPG CPCBIV+ certified genset. This genset is engineered to meet the stringent emission standards set forth by the CPCBIV+ legislation in India, representing a major step towards achieving a zero carbon footprint and heralding a new era of clean power generation. The CPCBIV+ LPG gensets will be showcased at the Gas India Expo 2024, scheduled to be held in July the Expo Center in Greater Noida, U.P, India.

The COOPER SINFONIA genset, model CSG-0010L-IN, will be branded as ‘DAIMON’ in India, named after the town where Sinfonia Technology is based. In Japan, the same product will be branded as ‘SATARA,’ in honor of the town where Cooper Corporation has been headquartered for over 100 years. These gensets offer unparalleled benefits, delivering exceptional performance, economy, and reliability.

Farrokh N. Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director, Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd said, “Our partnership with Sinfonia Technology exemplifies our shared vision of delivering cutting-edge solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers”

Masaki Tatsuda, Manager of Social Infrastructure Sales Sec., Sinfonia Technology Co., Ltd, remarked, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Cooper Corporation in introducing advanced LPG gensets that redefine industry standards. Through our combined expertise and dedication to technological excellence, we aim to empower customers with reliable, eco-friendly power solutions that pave the way for a greener future.”

