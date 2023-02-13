Mettube Copper India Private Limited, an Indian arm of Malaysian copper tube maker, Mettube, on Monday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Government to set up a manufacturing plant in the State.

The company will set up its manufacturing plant at Sanand-II industrial estate to make copper tubes to be used as components for air-conditioning and refrigeration applications.

The plant is likely to be commissioned by January 2024, an official statement said. It did not share the investment figures.

“This project will boost the purpose of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This will be the first ever copper tube manufacturing plant to be set up in India and Gujarat,” said Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister -Gujarat at the time of signing of the MoU between Gujarat Government officials and the senior officers of Mettube India at Gandhinagar.

“The State Government will extend required support for commissioning the plant,” said the Chief Minister.

The plant will be useful in reducing the carbon footprint in the future as it will make the fifth-generation copper tube, the statement said.

Apurva Bagri, Chairman of Mettube Copper India stated that the company operates a large plant in Malaysia and the group will now bring world-class appliance manufacturing technology for this facility at Sanand.

In the first phase, the plant will provide employment to about 1500 people directly and indirectly.

Notably, Mettube Copper is one of the players that have committed investments for components manufacturing under the performance linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods sector.

