Corbevax: Biological E seeks DCGI’s nod for emergency use for 12-18 years age group

Vaccine maker Biological E (BE) has applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax, for the 12-to-18 years age group. According to sources in the Hyderabad-based company, all supporting data has been submitted to the drug regulator as BE had already obtained DCGI’s permission for conducting phase 2/3 clinical trials of Corbevax among children and adolescents in the age group of 5-18 years in September last year. In December last year, DCGI had also granted approval for emergency use of Corbevax for adults. The company had earlier said that it planned to produce about 100 million doses per month from February 2022. Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19. It has been developed by Biological E jointly with Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development (Texas Children’s CVD) and Baylor College of Medicine (Baylor) in Houston, Texas

