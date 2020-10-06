Cornext launches fodder entrepreneurs programme

Xiaomi’ a Mi Smart Speaker is here to play
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Cornext Agri Products, a fodder manufacturer, has launched a new franchise model to promote ‘fodder entrepreneurs’. Through this model, the company will support fodder entrepreneurs in villages by offering a three-year buy-back guarantee.
“We will also offer them technical support and training to manage the franchises,” said Madhav Kshatriya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cornext.
Addressing a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Atul Chaturvedi, Union Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, talked about recent initiatives that could benefit micro and small entrepreneurs.
He also explained how the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Fund will help individuals, Farmer Producer Organisations and milk unions to get access technology and capital investments.
He launched and unveiled ‘CORNEXT MSB500 AT PRO’, a new Mini Silage Baler machine. The machine is capable of producing 25 tonnes of fodder a day. This could meet the fodder requirement of 2,500 cattle, a press release said.
G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State (Home Affairs), said that the demand for milk had been growing exponentially in the country.
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...