Cornext launches fodder entrepreneurs programme

Cornext Agri Products, a fodder manufacturer, has launched a new franchise model to promote ‘fodder entrepreneurs’. Through this model, the company will support fodder entrepreneurs in villages by offering a three-year buy-back guarantee.

“We will also offer them technical support and training to manage the franchises,” said Madhav Kshatriya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cornext.

Addressing a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Atul Chaturvedi, Union Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, talked about recent initiatives that could benefit micro and small entrepreneurs.

He also explained how the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Fund will help individuals, Farmer Producer Organisations and milk unions to get access technology and capital investments.

He launched and unveiled ‘CORNEXT MSB500 AT PRO’, a new Mini Silage Baler machine. The machine is capable of producing 25 tonnes of fodder a day. This could meet the fodder requirement of 2,500 cattle, a press release said.

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State (Home Affairs), said that the demand for milk had been growing exponentially in the country.