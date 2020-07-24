Corning launches latest glass technology, Gorilla Glass Victus

.

Corning Incorporated recently announced the launch of its latest glass technology, the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Gorilla Glass Victus will provide a “significantly” better drop and scratch performance compared to other aluminosilicate glasses, the brand said.

“Corning’s extensive consumer research has shown that improved drop and scratch performance are key components of consumer purchasing decisions,” said John Bayne, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Consumer Electronics.

The brand said it had analysed feedback from more than 90,000 consumers indicating that the importance of drop and scratch performance has nearly doubled in seven years.

“Dropped phones can result in broken phones, but as we developed better glasses, phones survived more drops but also showed more visible scratches, which can impact the usability of devices,” Bayne said. “Instead of our historic approach of asking our technologists to focus on a single goal – making the glass better for either drop or scratch – we asked them to focus on improving both drop and scratch, and they delivered with Gorilla Glass Victus.”

According to Corning, the Victus displayed a drop performance of up to 2 meters during lab tests, protecting the phone when dropped from up to 2 metres onto hard, rough surfaces.

The brand claims to have increased the performance of the newly launched glass technology as compared to its predecessors.

“Gorilla Glass Victus also surpasses Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with up to a 2X improvement in scratch resistance. Additionally, the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus is up to 4X better than competitive aluminosilicate glasses,” Corning said.

The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus will arrive first with a Samsung device. The exact device has not been specified.