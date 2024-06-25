Corning Incorporated, one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, and Optiemus Infracom Limited, India’s leading telecommunications and manufacturing enterprise, broke ground on the Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies (BIG Tech) facility. BIG Tech will be India’s first facility to produce high-quality, finished cover-glass parts for mobile consumer electronics, helping meet growing manufacturer demand in India.

In January, the joint venture firm signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a new factory near Chennai at an investment of ₹1,003 crore to manufacture front-cover glass products, meant for smartphones and electronic products. The unit will come up at SICPOT-Pillaipakkam Industrial Estate in Kancheepuram district. The project is expected to create job opportunities for 840 people.

Corning’s renowned Gorilla Glass cover material has been designed into more than eight billion devices by more than 45 major brands.

“For more than 60 years, Corning has played a vital role in India’s technological development. This joint venture with Optiemus Infracom demonstrates our shared commitment to bringing life-changing innovations to the Indian market – and the world,” said David Velasquez, Vice-President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass, in a release.

“Our collaboration with Corning exemplifies our shared commitment to driving technological advancements and delivering high-quality products to the market in alignment with the Indian government’s Make in India initiative,” said Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman, Optiemus Infracom. “Establishing India’s first cover-glass finishing operation for mobile consumer electronics is a major milestone in our journey to meet the growing demand for high-quality, advanced cover glass.”

Corning and Optiemus’ decision to establish a facility in Tamil Nadu is a testament to the robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment that the region offers,” said TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu.

