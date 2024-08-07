Corning Inc, an American multinational firm that specialises in specialty glass, ceramics, and related materials and technologies including advanced optics for industrial and scientific applications, has signed an agreement with the Telangana Government to focus on skilling the local workforce in advanced manufacturing and chemical engineering technologies.

The agreement was signed between a Corning team led by Ronald Verkleeren, Senior Vice-President (Emerging Innovations Group), and the Telangana Government team headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in New York on Wednesday.

The skilling initiatives would help Telangana youth become globally competitive, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Flow Chemistry Technology hub

Corning will also strengthen its partnership and participation in the Flow Chemistry Technology (FCT) hub, a collaborative initiative of the Telangana Government, Dr Reddy’s Limited, Laurus Pharma Limited, and the University of Hyderabad.

“The company is keen to collaborate with Telangana in developing and implementing flow chemistry technology, further solidifying the State’s position as a hub for innovation in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries,” it said.

Corning’s pharmaceutical glass tubing facility would commence production in mid-2025.

“The facility is expected to boost productivity and operational efficiencies for Telangana’s rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sector,” it said.

