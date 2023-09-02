Corning Inc. will be setting up its Gorilla glass manufacturing facility, a first of its kind investment in India, in Telangana with an investment of Rs. 934 crore.

The proposed facility of the New York-based Fortune 500 materials science company will manufacture cover glass for market leaders in the smartphone industry.

Also Read | Optiemus enters into JV with Corning International to produce ‘Made in India’ mobile glass covers

The proposed investment of Rs. 934 Crores by Corning along with their partners will be a strategic investment and will play a pivotal role in driving the smartphone manufacturing ecosystem in Telangana and in India. The proposed facility in Telangana is expected to generate employment for over 800 people.

This was announced after Telangana Minister for ITE&C and Industries, K T Rama Rao met with John Bayne, Senior Vice President, Ravi Kumar, Global Operations Executive, and Sarah Cartmell, Director Government Affairs from Corning Inc. in New York.

“Telangana is fast emerging as a hub for electronics manufacturing as a result of the initiatives undertaken by the State in the last 9 years. Several electronics manufacturing companies are increasingly choosing Hyderabad as their destination,’‘ Rao said in a release.

“Foxconn made a significant investment in the State earlier this year, and now Corning’s investment in Telangana will propel a new era of smartphone manufacturing in Telangana and in India,’‘ he added.