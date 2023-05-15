Coromandel International Ltd has posted a net profit of ₹262 crore in the March quarter as against ₹183 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, showing a growth of 43 per cent. The total income in the quarter stood at ₹5,519 crore as against ₹4,294 crore registered in the comparable quarter last year, showing a growth of 29 per cent.

The board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of ₹6 a share for FY23. The net profit for FY23 stood at ₹2,035 crore (₹1,412 crore) on a total income of ₹29,784 crore (₹19,231 crore).

Outlook

“The country’s economy continues to progress well. The healthy reservoir levels and good soil moisture conditions could offset the likely El Nino impact during the upcoming kharif season and efforts are underway to mitigate any adverse impact of below-normal monsoons,” Arun Alagappan, Executive Vice Chairman, Coromandel International Ltd, said.