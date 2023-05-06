Ahmedabad, May 6 Ahmedabad-based healthcare player CORONA Remedies Pvt Ltd has inked an agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based global biopharmaceuticals company Ferring Pharmaceuticals, to commercialize innovative products in the field of Maternal Health & Urology in the Indian market.

The collaboration between CORONA and Ferring will cater to patients providing them with innovative products including a few global brands to address the unmet therapeutic needs in maternal health and urology.

“We are delighted to partner with Ferring, a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group to bring world-class medicines to patients in India. This partnership is in sync with our purpose and commitment of Good Health For All,” said Nirav Mehta, Promoter & Executive Director, of CORONA.

Ferring’s maternal health products are acknowledged in many countries and backed by clinical studies with proven efficacy and safety. The urology products are formulated in an innovative dosage form based on Ferring’s new proprietary technology platform that will offer great convenience to patients with over-active bladder and erectile dysfunction.

All the products are unique in their class, having differentiated formulations and drug delivery systems that offer therapeutic advantages along with patient compliance and convenience. The estimated market size for the said products collectively is ₹778.30 crore which is growing at a rate of 27 per cent, an official statement said.

CORONA has a strong presence in various therapies such as anti-hypertensive, diabetes, neuropathy, hormones, pain management, dermatology, bone health, anti-ulcerant and nutritional supplements. The novel products under the latest tie-up will be distributed by 1500+ authorized stockists of CORONA Remedies across the country.