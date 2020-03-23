Coronavirus: Hero Group arm, Rockman Industries, suspends operations in 7 plants

Rockman Industries Ltd, the auto-components arm of Hero Group, on Monday said it has suspended all operations at its seven facilities till March 31, 2020, to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rockman has manufacturing units in Ludhiana, Haridwar, Bawal, Chennai, Tirupati and Halol.

All employees of Rockman, contractual and permanent, will be retained, it said. Rockman has an employee strength of 7,200 spread across its operations.

“It is imperative that we all come together to fight this pandemic,” said Ujjwal Munjal, Executive Director, Rockman Industries.